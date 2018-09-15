WWE Confirms 205 Live Change And Announces Title Match, WWE HOFer Turns 71, Two Faced Talks HIAC

- Two-Faced podcast hosts' Kelsi (@superkickingit) and Paul (@twofacedpod) preview this Sunday's WWE Hell in a Cell PPV, including what matches they are looking forward to and betting odds for the matches. The hosts went to Raw this past week in New Orleans, and after going to "All In" not long before, felt it was comparable to having the finest steak and then being served an "okay" hamburger. They talk about the atmosphere Monday night and the slowness of the show. This week's podcast also features discussion about Ring of Honor World Champion Jay Lethal defending his title in a 30-minute Iron Man Match against Gresham and answering fan questions. You can check out the full podcast in the video above or listen to the audio below.

- WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long turns 71 today. Long's most recent WWE appearance was back in January for Raw 25.

Hold on a minute, playa, we got ourselves a BIRTHDAY! Happy birthday, @teddyplayalong! pic.twitter.com/j1opVipga9 — WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2018

- WWE has now confirmed that starting this week 205 Live will be moving to Wednesdays at 7pm ET before NXT and the Mae Young Classic. In the video below, 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick also announced the change and noted the show will feature Cedric Alexander defending the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Drew Gulak.