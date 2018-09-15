WWE Hall Of Famer Needs GoFundMe Campaign To Save His House

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff currently has a GoFundMe campaign to help save his house. The campaign goal is set at $10,000 with $5,000 needed by October 1 to pay the property taxes or his house will be sold off. The other $5,000 will go towards medical visits/medication so he can travel again to see fans.

Here's the full description from the GoFundMe page, which was created by his son, Travis Orndorff:

"After entertaining the world over, "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff sacrificed his mind and body and is now in desperate financial abyss. He is in need of 5 thousand dollars to pay his property taxes or he will lose his house. We need to hit that goal by October 1st. The additional funds will allow him to go to his medical visits and pay for medication. He is unable to travel to visit his fans and sign autographs. Thank you for your donation and the largest donation submitted by 10/1 of at least $500 will receive his "Mr. Wonderful" black and gold robe, if we hit our 10k dollar goal. God bless."

Cauliflower Alley Club President, Brian Blair, also commented on Orndorff, noting he's "battling severe CTE."

Check it out! https://t.co/mIdxPmxjkT via @gofundme Please help "Mr Wonderful" whom entertained us for so many years! He has beat stage 4 lymph node cancer and is now battling severe CTE. If you can afford $5 or more, it would be greatly appreciated! God Bless U & Yours! — B Brian Blair ???? (@Killerbee1B) September 15, 2018

Orndorff made his wrestling debut in 1976, working for WWE, WCW, NWA, and Smokey Mountain Wrestling, among other promotions. During his time in WWE he would be known for his feud with Hulk Hogan and main-eventing WrestleMania where he teamed up with Roddy Piper to take on Hogan and Mr. T. Retiring in 2000, he did have one 6-man tag match in 2017 for Canadian Wrestling's Elite promotion. Orndorff was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

You can donate to Orndoff's GoFundMe by clicking here.