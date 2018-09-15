Roman Reigns On College GameDay (Video), Infamous WWE Hell In A Cell Invaders, CSR Gives HIAC Picks

- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring infamous Hell in a Cell invaders. The collection included Chris Jericho helping out his former buddy, Kevin Owens, and Kane breaking into the cell to attack The Undertaker.

- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was on ESPN College GameDay to make some picks for today's college football games. The champ previous played for Georgia Tech. As seen in the videos below, Reigns entered the show to his theme music and came out with the title.

