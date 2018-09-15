ROH Episode 364 Recap: Jay Lethal Vs. Jonathan Gresham In 30 Minute Iron Man For World Title, SCU

The first match is joined in progress after the usually ROH signature video package. Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Mark Briscoe

Kazarian and Mark exchange strikes. Mark slams Kazarian's head off the top turnbuckle. Mark hits a scoop slam on Kazarian. Mark eventually hits a Back Suplex on Kazarian. Mark goes to the top rope. Mark goes for his Froggy-Bow finisher, Kazarian moves out of the way. Kazarian rolls Mark up for the win.

Winner: Frankie Kazarian

Jay Briscoe comes into the ring after the match. Jay stomps stomps on Kazarian several times. So Cal Uncensored's Christopher Daniels & Scorpio Sky run to the ring. The teams brawl. Punishment Martinez comes into the ring. Martinez attacks Daniels. Jay hits a Jay-Driller on Sky. Martinez hits a Chokeslam on Daniels.

Jonathan Gresham and ROH World Champion Jay Lethal make their entrances.

ROH World Championship 30 Minute Iron Man Match:

Jay Lethal (c) vs. Jonathan Gresham

They lock up. After several wrist-locks and waist-locks exchanged, Lethal locks in a headlock on Gresham. Gresham cartwheels out of it. Lethal eventually hits a superkick on Gresham. Lethal goes for the Lethal Injection, Gresham kicks Lethal. Gresham locks in an Octopuss Submission on Lethal. Lethal taps out to give Gresham the first fall. Lethal reverses a roll-up attempt by Gresham into a Figure Four. Gresham taps to give Lethal a fall. They exchange several pin attempts before the bell rings as the time expires.

The match is initially declared a draw. Gresham grabs a microphone. Gresham says that there is no way he is letting Lethal leave with that king of decision. Gresham wants five more minutes. Lethal says to start the clock. Te referee allows the match to continue in sudden death overtime. They exchange strikes. Gresham eventually locks in a choke on Lethal. Lethal reverses it into a Cutter on Gresham. Lethal hits his Lethal Injection finisher on Gresham. Lethal pins Gresham for the win.

Winner: Jay Lethal

Lethal holds the title up as the show comes to a close.



