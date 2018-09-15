The Rock Gives Natalya Some Kind Words About Jim Neidhart, New Day On Commentary, WWE Network

- Above is footage from this past week's SmackDown when WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day commentated for Rusev Day vs. The Bar. Rusev and Aiden English were able to pick up the victory and will face New Day for the titles on this Sunday's Hell in a Cell Kickoff.

- Here are next week's new additions to the WWE Network:

* Monday - WWE Story Time (following Raw)

* Wednesday - 205 Live (7pm ET), NXT (8pm ET), and the Mae Young Classic (9pm ET)

* Thursday - WWE Mixed Match Challenge (9:50pm ET, this will originally air Tuesday at 9:50pm ET on Facebook Watch)

* Friday - This Week in WWE (8pm ET)

- Natalya, Nia Jax, and Lana appeared on Fox 5's Good Day New York yesterday to help promote season 8 of Total Divas, which will premiere this Wednesday on E! at 8pm ET. During the conversation, Natalya was asked about her father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart's passing. Natalya noted The Rock had reached out to her with some kind words.

"He reached out to me," Natalya said. "He actually gave me powerful words of just not really having to say goodbye. He goes, 'You don't have to say goodbye to your dad. You can have him with you forever.' It's been support like that, that's been like, 'You know, I don't have to say goodbye to him' because that was the hardest part."