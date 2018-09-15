The Undertaker Talks Nearly Crashing Through Hell In A Cell, Wrestling Mick Foley With An Injury

With this year being the 20th anniversary of The Undertaker and Mankind's (Mick Foley) epic Hell in a Cell match, WWE spoke with those who played a part in that match including: The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Tim White (referee), Sgt. Slaughter, and others. In the video above, Undertaker gave his thoughts about tossing Foley off the top of the cell at the Civic Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"Honestly, I did not expect him to get up from that," Undertaker said. "He hit and finally started moving around, and I was like, 'Man, that's one tough son of a gun right there.'"

Foley commented after seeing Shawn Michaels and Undertaker's Hell in a Cell match, he knew they had to do something different to make theirs special. Undertaker noted at that time he had a fractured ankle, which hampered what he would be able to do in the ring.

"Yeah, I did happen to have a fracture in my ankle," Undertaker admitted. "It was such an important time in the business, you knew you had to do it, so you just grit your teeth, go in there, and do what you do."

The match actually began on top of the cell, which immediately gave pause to Undertaker who would have to climb up the structure with that fractured ankle.



"To be completely honest, it's like "Crap, am I going to be able to get up there?'" Undertaker wondered. "The answer was 'yes,' because I mean, I would have gotten up there, I don't care how, but I would have gotten up there."

Foley then spoke about the chokeslam he took on top of the cell that would send him crashing down to the mat. He said typically in the ring he would take a chokeslam higher up on the shoulders for a softer landing. Had he done that same thing, that high up, he would have over-rotated and landed on his neck/head. Undertaker agreed with that assessment and said had he not also stood on the support bars to deliver the chokeslam both of them would have went down to the mat.

"I totally agree with that," Undertaker replied. "I mean, we're talking a couple of inches with even the way he landed. That could have been catastrophic. I mean it really could have, but I stepped off the panel and onto the support bars, if I hadn't of done that we would have both gone through that together. So if you can imagine, if I had stayed on that panel, my weight would have probably been on him too. Then what happens? It's a scary thought."





Mick Foley will be the special guest referee for the WWE Universal Championship Hell in a Cell Match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at this Sunday's PPV. Undertaker is scheduled to face Triple H at the WWE Super Show-Down on October 6.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.