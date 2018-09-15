WWE Live Event Results From Edinburgh (9/14): The Shield Ends The Show, Ronda Rousey Defends, More

Thanks to Hank Tucker for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Edinburgh, Texas:

* Baron Corbin defeated Finn Balor. Balor won at first but Corbin changed it to a No DQ match and hit Balor with a steel chair for the pin

* Titus Worldwide and Zack Ryder defeated The Revival and Mojo Rawley

* Bobby Lashley came out on top in a segment with Elias and Kevin Owens

* Chad Gable and Bobby Roode defeated The Ascension

* No Way Jose defeated Jinder Mahal

* RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre retained over The B Team and The Deleters of Worlds

* RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey retained over Alexa Bliss

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained over Braun Strowman by DQ when Ziggler and McIntyre interfered. Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins made the save. The show ended with Ziggler taking a Shield powerbomb through a table