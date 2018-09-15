WWE Interested In Signing Big Man From The Indies

WWE officials still have interest in signing indie star Walter, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Walter's name came up several times in the past week and it's believed that his talks with WWE have gotten serious. WWE wanted to sign him earlier this year at the same time they tried to sign Keith Lee but no deal was reached as he had a contract with wXw in Germany, and he made it clear h e didn't want to be away from home for long periods of time.

WWE officials see Walter as a talented big guy, and they realize that a guy like that is valuable. It's believed that WWE may try to sign him to one of the UK deals that would see him work the WWE NXT UK brand, instead of the WWE/NXT deal that was originally offered. The NXT UK deal would allow him to continue to work for his home promotion, wXw, and other indies in Europe. If a deal is reached, the idea is that WWE would use Walter similarly to how they use guys like Tyler Bate and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, where they might fly him in to do some regular NXT TV tapings but he would still be a top star on the NXT UK series.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

