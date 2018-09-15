Wrestling Inc.

WWE Reveals Red HIAC Structure (Video), Matt Hardy Teams With Bray Wyatt, WWE NXT Star Retires Boots

By Marc Middleton | September 15, 2018

- WWE released this live video of the Hell In a Cell structure being built inside the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas today. The WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view takes place tomorrow.

- Matt Hardy's in-ring future and WWE storyline status remains up in the air but he continues to work WWE live events. Hardy worked last night's live event in Edinburgh, Texas, teaming with Bray Wyatt. They worked a Triple Threat with The B Team and RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre, who retained in the match.

Matt Hardy Talks About His
See Also
Matt Hardy Talks About His "Woken" Gimmick In WWE, If He Would Go Back To Impact - ROH, "All In"

- WWE NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic retired a pair of wrestling boots this past week, as seen in the tweet below. Dijakovic first wore the boots at a WWE tryout in 2013 and has used them for every match since. They were last used in a live event matc against NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.



Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Hell In A Cell Live Coverage Tomorrow

Most Popular

Back To Top