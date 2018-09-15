WWE Reveals Red HIAC Structure (Video), Matt Hardy Teams With Bray Wyatt, WWE NXT Star Retires Boots

- WWE released this live video of the Hell In a Cell structure being built inside the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas today. The WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view takes place tomorrow.

- Matt Hardy's in-ring future and WWE storyline status remains up in the air but he continues to work WWE live events. Hardy worked last night's live event in Edinburgh, Texas, teaming with Bray Wyatt. They worked a Triple Threat with The B Team and RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre, who retained in the match.

- WWE NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic retired a pair of wrestling boots this past week, as seen in the tweet below. Dijakovic first wore the boots at a WWE tryout in 2013 and has used them for every match since. They were last used in a live event matc against NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

I first wore these boots to FCW in Tampa, June '13 to a @WWE tryout. I wore them in every match I've ever wrestled & their final moment in the ring was this past Sunday following an NXT Championship match vs. Tommaso Ciampa. Thank you Stagecoach Wrestling Boots!#FeastYourEyes?? pic.twitter.com/nYUpAuEx9O — Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) September 13, 2018