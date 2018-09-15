Lars Sullivan Bench Presses 315 Pounds 20 Times (Video), Total Divas Season 7 Added To WWE Network

- In this video posted on NXT's Instagram account, Lars Sullivan shows off his incredible strength by bench pressing 315 pounds 20 times over a single set (and without any assistance).

Sullivan wrestled on this week's episode of NXT as he decimated Raul Mendoza.

- A new season of Total Divas premieres this Wednesday night on E! and as a result, episodes from the last season can now be seen on the WWE Network.

All 12 episodes from Total Divas Season 7 are now available to watch on demand after being uploaded this morning.

Total Divas Season 7 premiered on November 1, 2017, with the finale airing on January 31, 2018. The main cast featured Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Natalya, Naomi, Lana, Maryse, Alexa Bliss, Carmella, and Nia Jax.