WWE Main Event Recap: Zach Ryder In Action, Ember Moon Vs. Dana Brooke



The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Ember Moon and Dana Brooke make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Ember Moon vs. Dana Brooke

They lock up. They exchange pin attempts. Brooke drives her shoulder into Moon in the corner several times. Brooke eventually ducks a kick attempt by Moon. Brooke hits an Insiguri on Moon. Brooke runs towards Moon, Moon kicks her. Brooke connects with several forearm strikes to Moon. Moon reverses a wheelbarrow by driving Brooke's head into the middle turnbuckle. Moon ascends the turnbuckles. Moon hits her Eclipse finisher on Brooke. Moon pins Brooke for the win.

Winner: Ember Moon

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre defeating Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas.

A recap of Brie Bella defeating Maryse via Disqualification on SmackDown Live is shown.

Zach Ryder and Apollo Crews make their entrances.

Zach Ryder vs. Apollo Crews

They lock up. Crews locks in a headlock, Ryder sends Crews to the ropes. Crews hits a shoulder block on Ryder. Ryder dropkicks Crews. Ryder eventually reverses a Suplex attempt into a Neck-Breaker on Crews. Ryder pins Crews for a two count. Ryder goes for the Broski Boot, Crews moves out of the way. Crews hits an Insiguri on Ryder. Crews goes to the top rope. Crews hits a Frog Splash on Ryder. Crews pins Ryder for the win.

Winner: Apollo Crews

A recap of the physical altercation between Braun Strowman and Universal Champion Roman Reigns from RAW is shown to close the show.



