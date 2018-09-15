Wrestling Inc.

Ronda Rousey Debuts New Move (Video), Tommaso Ciampa's New Theme Song, Fans On Mick Foley - Elias

By Marc Middleton | September 15, 2018

- Above is the new "No One Will Survive" theme song for WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is right to say Elias is a future WWE Universal Champion. As of this writing, 57% voted yes while the rest went with no.

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey added a gut wrench powerbomb variation to her moveset at last night's live event in Edinburgh, Texas. Rousey retained over Alexa Bliss at the show. Below is video of the new move:


