Impact Throws Jab At Red Hell In A Cell Structure, Knockouts Division (Photo), Mandy Leon

By Joshua Gagnon | September 15, 2018

- Above, Impact Backstage Interview Alicia Atout spoke with Mandy Leon while at "All In" for her YouTube channel, AMBY. Leon spoke about her interest in fashion school/archaeology and how they influenced her early "gypsy" wrestling outfits. She also talked about her dog and musicians she'd want to hang out with.

- As noted, this year's Hell in a Cell structure is being changed from silver to red, thanks to WWE posting a video of its construction earlier today. Impact Wrestling's Global Wrestling Network threw a jab about WWE's change: "A red steel cage with a ceiling? Sounds familiar." Impact Wrestling's Twitter also retweeted the comment. Back when the promotion was TNA, it had a TerrorDome/Steel Asylum match where the wrestlers would have to escape through a hole at the top of a red domed cage. AAA (Domo de la Muerte - "Dome of Death") and WCW (Thundercage) had their own variations of a similar match before TNA.




- The Impact Knockouts Division got together for a photo at the latest Impact tapings in Mexico City, Mexico. In the photo below (left to right): Alisha Edwards, McKenzie Mitchell (interviewer), Su Yung, Kiera Hogan, Katarina, Allie, Scarlett Bordeaux, Gail Kim (producer), and Impact Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard.

