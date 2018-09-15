Who's In Charge Of WWE Evolution?, Hulk Hogan Polls Fans On NWO Vs. The Shield, WWE - Hyundai Video

- As noted, WWE recently announced a partnership with Hyundai's Hope on Wheels for National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Above is video of Kevin Owens, Alexa Bliss, RAW Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler, Ember Moon, Natalya and others meeting pediatric cancer survivors at Monday's RAW. They also decorate a Hyundai with handprints.

- Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicated on Twitter that Vince McMahon will be the one running the first-ever all-women's Evolution pay-per-view next month, not Triple H. It was also noted that Vince is still in charge of WWE SmackDown these days. Vince also continues to run RAW with his crew. Triple H is running WWE NXT and WWE 205 Live but he also has input elsewhere.

- WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan continues to promote the nWo Reunion Tour with Hall of Famers Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. It was announced that Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson will be recording their 83 Weeks WCW podcast to kick off the big nWo Q&A with Hogan and The Outsiders on Saturday, October 27 at Mango's Tropical Cafe in Orlando. They are still taking ticket bids at Hogan's website for that first event of the tour. Below is a new promo from Hogan and The Outsiders, along with Hogan's poll on nWo vs. The Shield. 81% voted for the nWo with 7,703 votes.

