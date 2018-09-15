Becky Lynch Wearing New Ring Gear At WWE Hell In A Cell, Jinder Mahal-Alicia Fox Video, Jeff Hardy

- When Becky Lynch challenges Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship tomorrow night at WWE Hell in a Cell, she will do so in new ring attire.

WWE costume designer/seamstress Julie Youngberg took to Twitter to post a teaser photo of the ring gear she created for Lynch to wear at the pay-per-view event.

I may have tapped into a little "Ready Player One" Artemis style 4 @BeckyLynchWWE Hell in the cell gear...let me know if u notice where i got my inspiration! pic.twitter.com/Jq3AFlSQll — Julie Youngberg (@AnJewelsBrand) September 15, 2018

- Ahead of WWE Mixed Match Challenge, Jinder Mahal tries to teach Alicia Fox his breathing and relaxation techniques backstage at tonight's WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas. Fox, however, thinks his teachings mean something else.

- Jeff Hardy is Lilian Garcia's next guest on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia and the interview promises to be emotional. You can listen to it starting Monday.