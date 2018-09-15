Wrestling Inc.

Becky Lynch Wearing New Ring Gear At WWE Hell In A Cell, Jinder Mahal-Alicia Fox Video, Jeff Hardy

By Daniel Pena | September 15, 2018

- When Becky Lynch challenges Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship tomorrow night at WWE Hell in a Cell, she will do so in new ring attire.

WWE costume designer/seamstress Julie Youngberg took to Twitter to post a teaser photo of the ring gear she created for Lynch to wear at the pay-per-view event.


- Ahead of WWE Mixed Match Challenge, Jinder Mahal tries to teach Alicia Fox his breathing and relaxation techniques backstage at tonight's WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas. Fox, however, thinks his teachings mean something else.

- Jeff Hardy is Lilian Garcia's next guest on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia and the interview promises to be emotional. You can listen to it starting Monday.

