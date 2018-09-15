Former ECW Star Posts Jerry Lawler Throwback, Rusev - Cesaro, WWE Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

- Above, Rusev made an appearance on the latest Clash with Cesaro.
- WWE posted a gallery in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The collection included: Mil Mascaras, Rey Mysterio, Kalisto, Eddie Guerrero, La Parka and many others.
.@WWE is proud to celebrate #HispanicHeritageMonth by honoring our most influential Hispanic athletes! https://t.co/6x6q38HEz3— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2018
- Former ECW/WWE Star, The Blue Meanie, posted photos of when he recently met up with Jerry "The King" Lawler along with the first time he met Lawler many years ago.
With the KING @JerryLawler at the @KeystoneComiCon! We're recreating the first time I met him in Memphis on the Joel Goodhart Rasslin' Radio Memphis Wrestling Trips. Such an awesome guy! An awesome time! I am fortunate! pic.twitter.com/NQT8LWhzKH— Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) September 15, 2018