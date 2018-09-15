Former ECW Star Posts Jerry Lawler Throwback, Rusev - Cesaro, WWE Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

- Above, Rusev made an appearance on the latest Clash with Cesaro.

- WWE posted a gallery in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The collection included: Mil Mascaras, Rey Mysterio, Kalisto, Eddie Guerrero, La Parka and many others.

.@WWE is proud to celebrate #HispanicHeritageMonth by honoring our most influential Hispanic athletes! https://t.co/6x6q38HEz3 — WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2018

- Former ECW/WWE Star, The Blue Meanie, posted photos of when he recently met up with Jerry "The King" Lawler along with the first time he met Lawler many years ago.