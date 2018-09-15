Wrestling Inc.

Former ECW Star Posts Jerry Lawler Throwback, Rusev - Cesaro, WWE Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

By Joshua Gagnon | September 15, 2018

- Above, Rusev made an appearance on the latest Clash with Cesaro.

- WWE posted a gallery in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The collection included: Mil Mascaras, Rey Mysterio, Kalisto, Eddie Guerrero, La Parka and many others.


Backstage News On WWE Planning To Use More Managers
See Also
Backstage News On WWE Planning To Use More Managers

- Former ECW/WWE Star, The Blue Meanie, posted photos of when he recently met up with Jerry "The King" Lawler along with the first time he met Lawler many years ago.



Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Hell In A Cell Live Coverage Tomorrow

Most Popular

Back To Top