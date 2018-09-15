Ronda Rousey Files For Trademarks, WWE Star Gets First Solo Shirt (Photo), The Rock - Jungle Cruise

- Walt Disney Studios posted this video of The Rock and Emily Blunt bidding farewell to the production of Disney's Jungle Cruise this past week. The movie hits theaters on October 11, 2019.

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey recently filed to trademark "The Rowdy Ones" for wrestling and merchandise use, through her Rowdy Ronda Inc. company. She also filed to trademark "Rowdywear" for merchandise use.

- WWE Shop has released Aiden English's first-ever solo t-shirt. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases. English tweeted the following on the new "Happy Aiden Day" t-shirt: