Matt Hardy Makes Final WWE In-Ring Appearance, Says "It's Time To Go Home"

After Matt Hardy finished up last night's WWE live appearance in Corpus Christi, Hardy posted a video on his YouTube channel talking about fulfilling his final in-ring appearance and that it is now "time to go home."

Hardy ran down some of his recent achievements in his latest WWE run including The Hardys surprise appearance at WrestleMania and winning the Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

"There's been a lot of speculation for quite awhile online if I'm going to be wrestling any longer or not," Hardy said. "WWE fortunately let me fulfill all my advertised commitments, but tonight here in Corpus Christi this was the last advertised commitment my I had. I never say never - or as 'Woken' Matt Hardy would say 'Neva say neva!' - but tonight is most likely the last time you'll ever see 'Woken' Matt Hardy in a WWE ring."

Hardy recently revealed that his lower back and pelvis have started fusing together, and while the pain isn't too bad, it is frustrating. Hardy planned on starting new training rehab methods that should help with the pain. Over the last couple weeks, Hardy has posted numerous photos from his career and "farewells" to others, including his tag partner, Bray Wyatt, and even looked towards a possible producer role with WWE.

In the video above, Hardy was asked what was next and he responded, "I have two young kids and a wife. It's time for me to go home."

If Hardy is indeed retiring from wrestling, he will certainly have the WWE Hall of Fame in his future, winning the tag titles nine times in WWE. Hardy also tweeted these out after his appearance to thank the fans and asked them to support Bray Wyatt.

[EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] It's time for me to go home.. To be a father and a husband. I did so much more than I ever imagined I would do in this industry. Thanks for making this incredible journey with me, ladies and gentlemen. I love you all. https://t.co/xGbm8bKSQD — MATTHEW MOORE HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 16, 2018