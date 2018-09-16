Match Currently Advertised For WWE TLC PPV

The official website for the SAP Center in San Jose, California is currently advertising The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose) vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag match for WWE's TLC PPV on December 16.

It should be noted with the PPV being a few months away, the card is always subject to change (and usually does). TLC is WWE's final PPV for 2018, last year's main event featured Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Kane in a 5-on-3 Handicap TLC Match.

The Shield is also scheduled to face Strowman, McIntyre, and Ziggler at the WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia on October 6.