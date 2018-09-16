Who Advanced In Night Two Of PWG BOLA?, Brandi Rhodes Makes A Cake, NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed

- Above is the latest episode of Shot of Brandi where Brandi Rhodes made prosecco cake for her and Cody's five year wedding anniversary.

- NJPW announced two Young Lions from the NJPW LA dojo will be picked by Katsuyori Shibata to debut at NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed in Long Beach, California, on September 30.

- PWG Battle of Los Angeles continued last night, if you missed night one here are the results. The semis and finals will take place tonight, below are the full results for night two:

* Trevor Lee defeated Marko Stunt

* Jonah Rock defeated Sammy Guevara

* Robbie Eagles defeated DJZ

* Jeff Cobb defeated Darby Allin

* Singo Takagi defeated Ilja Dragunov

* WALTER defeated Timothy Thatcher

* CIMA, Dezmond Xavier, and Zachary Wentz defeated Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus (Non-Tournament Match)