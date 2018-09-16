John Cena Comments About Social Media, AJ Styles Works Out With Sheamus, WWE - Instagram Gallery

- Above, Sheamus does a blood flow restriction workout out with WWE Champion AJ Styles for his 50th episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Cesaro, Sheamus (with Rusev), Sonya Deville, and Carmella.

- John Cena commented about social media giving everyone a voice, but "it also allows us to easily see those that squander that gift by choosing to use that voice for negativity." Cena's next scheduled WWE appearance is at WWE Super Show-Down on October 6 where he'll team up with Bobby Lashley against Elias and Kevin Owens.