Final Card For Tonight's WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View, Live Coverage Reminder

Remember to join us tonight at 6pm ET for live WWE Hell In a Cell coverage, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

Tonight's big event takes place from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Below is the current card:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title

Braun Strowman cashes in Money In the Bank vs. Roman Reigns

Special Referee: WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley

Hell In a Cell

Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women's Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Kickoff Pre-show: SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Rusev and Aiden English vs. The New Day