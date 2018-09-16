Wrestling Inc.

Final Card For Tonight's WWE Hell In A Cell Pay-Per-View, Live Coverage Reminder

By Marc Middleton | September 16, 2018

Remember to join us tonight at 6pm ET for live WWE Hell In a Cell coverage, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.

Tonight's big event takes place from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Below is the current card:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title
Braun Strowman cashes in Money In the Bank vs. Roman Reigns
Special Referee: WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley

Hell In a Cell
Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

RAW Women's Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Kickoff Pre-show: SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Rusev and Aiden English vs. The New Day

