WWE NXT Live Event Results From Venice (9/15): Ricochet Teams With Kacy Catanzaro, Keith Lee, More

Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Venice, Florida:
* The Street Profits defeated Kassius Ohno and Donovan Dijakovic
* Reina Gonzalez defeated Xia Li
* Dan Matha defeated Jeet Rama
* The War Raiders defeated The Mighty
* Io Shirai and Dakota Kai defeated Bianca Belair and Lacey Evans
* Raul Mendoza defeated Manny Faberino
* Keith Lee defeated Kona Reeves
* NXT North American Champion Ricochet and Kacy Catanzaro defeated The Velveteen Dream and Vanessa Borne