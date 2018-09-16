WWE NXT Live Event Results From Venice (9/15): Ricochet Teams With Kacy Catanzaro, Keith Lee, More

Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Venice, Florida:

* The Street Profits defeated Kassius Ohno and Donovan Dijakovic

* Reina Gonzalez defeated Xia Li

* Dan Matha defeated Jeet Rama

* The War Raiders defeated The Mighty

* Io Shirai and Dakota Kai defeated Bianca Belair and Lacey Evans

* Raul Mendoza defeated Manny Faberino

* Keith Lee defeated Kona Reeves

* NXT North American Champion Ricochet and Kacy Catanzaro defeated The Velveteen Dream and Vanessa Borne