Samoa Joe Status Update, Roman Reigns Hypes Tonight's WWE HIAC Main Event, The Rock - Make-A-Wish

- The Rock recently met fans for Make-A-Wish Day on the set of his Jungle Cruise movie that just wrapped to be released in October 2019. Above is video from the big day, which Rock organizes each year.

- Samoa Joe returned to the ring at last night's WWE live event in Houston, Texas. He lost to WWE Champion AJ Styles in the main event. Joe vs. Styles will take place at tonight's Hell In a Cell pay-per-view with the title on the line. There had been some speculation on Joe's status after he missed last live events last Sunday and Monday, despite being advertised.

- WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns tweeted the following on tonight's Cell match with Braun Strowman at the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be the special referee.