Brock Lesnar's Former UFC Foe Choked Out, Complete UFN 136 Results

Like so many fighters before him, Mark Hunt fell victim to the submission game of Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Fight Night 136, as Oleinik earned his sixth Octagon finish since 2014 with a first round rear-naked choke.

Hunt, who fought former UFC champion Brock Lesnar at UFC 200, was unable to keep the bout standing in the opening minutes. Oleinik brought it to the canvas and dominated from there. The entire card streamed live on UFC Fight Pass from Moscow, Russia.

The card also featured Jan Blachowicz earning a second round submission over Nikita Krylov, with Shamil Abdurakhimov and Alexey Kunchenko taking out former champion Andrei Arlovski and ex-title contender Thiago Alves.

Petr Yan picked up $100,000 for his "Fight of the Night" with Jin Soo Son. Yan earned Son's check after he missed weight. Oleinik, Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev all were awarded "Performance of the Night" bonuses.

The live gate was announced at $1.84 million with a crowd of 22,603 packing Olympic Stadium for the first UFC event in Russia.

Complete results are below:

* Aleksei Oleinik def. Mark Hunt via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:22 of Round 1

* Jan Blachowicz def. Nikita Krylov via submission (D'arce choke) at 2:41 of Round 2

* Shamil Abdurakhimov def. Andrei Arlovski via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

* Alexey Kunchenko def. Thiago Alves via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Khalid Murtazaliev def. C.B. Dollaway via TKO (referee stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 2

* Petr Yan def. Jin Soo Son via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Rustam Khabilov def. Kajan Johnson via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

* Mairbek Tasiumov def. Desmond Green via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Magomed Ankalaev def. Marcin Prachnio via KO (head kick) at 3:09 of Round 1

* Jordan Johnson def. Adam Yandiev via submission (side choke) at :42 of Round 2

* Ramadan Emeev def. Stefan Sekulic via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)

* Merab Dvalishvili def. Terrion Ware via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-25)