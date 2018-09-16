HIAC Main Event Tale Of The Tape, Nia Jax - Nikki Bella CurvyCon Video, Paul Heyman - WWE Story Time

- Above and below are recent videos of Nikki Bella and Nia Jax at theCURVYcon in New York City.

- A new WWE Story Time episode is scheduled to premiere on the WWE Network after Monday's RAW goes off the air. Below is the synopsis for the thirty-minute episode, which will focus on family quarrels:

"Family Feuds: The family that plays together melees together, as these WWE Superstars and Legends recall family quarrels that tested bonds and broke bones. Nikki Bella's competitive fire is put to the test, Paul Heyman and Luke Gallows each get on their mother's bad side, Mojo Rawley and his stepdad go head-to-head in a gladiator joust, and Jake Roberts describes why it was always wise to stay away from Bret Hart's legendary father."

- WWE tweeted this Tale of the Tape for tonight's Hell In a Cell main event between Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The match will take place inside the Cell with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley as the special referee.