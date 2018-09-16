- The XFL is returning in 2020 and a former WWE star has interest in playing for a team.

Gene Snitsky, who is 48 years old, revealed in an Instagram post last week that he's "seriously considering" trying out for the XFL.

Before wrestling, Snitsky played college football at the University of Missouri. He was also on a Canadian Football League (CFL) pre-season roster in 1995 for the Birmingham Barracudas.

- Hulk Hogan is showing his support for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today as they take on the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The official Twitter account of the Buccaneers tweeted this video of "The Hulkster" on the sidelines at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

- IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Kiera Hogan turns 24 years old today.