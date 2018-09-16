Jeff Hardy Promises A Big Hell In A Cell Moment

The daredevil Jeff Hardy spoke to TalkSPORT a couple days ago to hype his Hell in a Cell matchup against Randy Orton this evening. Hardy was sure to remind the WWE Universe that he's never competed in the Hell in a Cell structure before, and because of that, he promises some big ideas once the bell rings.

"I've talked about it a lot because the one thing I've never done in WWE is a Hell in a Cell match," said Hardy. "And now here we are. I'm in a Hell in a Cell with Randy Orton and I can't wait to see what I can do inside that cage. It's going to be very memorable and I'll do something that people won't forget. I think my thoughts are too big for my size sometimes, but I've got a lot of good ideas of what I can do inside that structure and this Sunday is when we find what will happen. It will be a very memorable Jeff Hardy match. Expect the unexpected!"

Hardy's rivalry with Orton can be traced back to 2009 when both men were competing for Orton's WWE championship. The feud moved to a boiling point when the Viper returned to assault Hardy after his loss of the United States Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura back at Extreme Rules. The following SmackDown, Orton would admit that he was going to hurt their favorite Superstars, and Hardy was his prime target. One week later, Hardy issued his automatic rematch against Nakamura where he nearly regained the title, but was once again blindsided by Orton before the match could conclude.

Weeks later Orton and Hardy would clash on an episode of SmackDown Live where both men brawled all over the arena, and ended with Hardy delivering a Swanton Bomb to Orton through a table. Their match was given the Hell in a Cell stipulation shortly after.

Source: TalkSPORT