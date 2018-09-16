WWE Names The Five Best Hell In A Cell Matches, Vickie Guerrero Attends WWE Live Event, Teddy Long

- Ahead of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event, WWE named the top five Hell in a Cell Matches ever. They are:

5. Undertaker vs. Mankind (King of the Ring 1998)

4. The New Day vs. The Usos (Hell in a Cell 2017)

3. Undertaker vs. Triple H (WrestleMania 28)

2. Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker (Badd Blood 1997)

1. Cactus Jack vs. Triple H (Royal Rumble 2000)

- Vickie Guerrero sat front at last night's WWE live event in Houston, Texas to watch her son-in-law, Aiden English — English is married to Guerrero's daughter Shaul.

English accompanied Rusev and Lana to ringside as they defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

- In celebration of WWE Hall of Famer Theodore Long's 71st birthday on Saturday, WWE tweeted this clip of his debut at Royal Rumble 1999, where he officiated a match between X-Pac and Gangrel.