WWE Names The Five Best Hell In A Cell Matches, Vickie Guerrero Attends WWE Live Event, Teddy Long

- Ahead of tonight's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event, WWE named the top five Hell in a Cell Matches ever. They are:
5. Undertaker vs. Mankind (King of the Ring 1998)
4. The New Day vs. The Usos (Hell in a Cell 2017)
3. Undertaker vs. Triple H (WrestleMania 28)
2. Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker (Badd Blood 1997)
1. Cactus Jack vs. Triple H (Royal Rumble 2000)
- Vickie Guerrero sat front at last night's WWE live event in Houston, Texas to watch her son-in-law, Aiden English — English is married to Guerrero's daughter Shaul.
It's Rusev Day!!! #wwe. #houston. #aiden #english. #home. #family. #toyota. #excuseme. #guerrero. pic.twitter.com/w9RnfCxv6v— Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) September 16, 2018
English accompanied Rusev and Lana to ringside as they defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega in a Mixed Tag Team Match.
- In celebration of WWE Hall of Famer Theodore Long's 71st birthday on Saturday, WWE tweeted this clip of his debut at Royal Rumble 1999, where he officiated a match between X-Pac and Gangrel.
Before his was making tag team matches on @WWE #SmackDown, @teddyplayalong was a @WWE referee! #HappyBirthdayTeddyLong pic.twitter.com/1xvbuPVA3E— WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2018