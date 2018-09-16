Wrestling Inc.

Mick Foley Says He's Nervous For Tonight, Kurt Angle On Watching HIAC, Live WWE Now - HIAC Video

By Marc Middleton | September 16, 2018

- Above is the live WWE Now preview show for Hell In a Cell with Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome talking to Becky Lynch, WWE Champion AJ Styles and RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & McIntyre.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted on being nervous to special referee tonight's Cell match between Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He tweeted:


- Kurt Angle posted this Instagram video today and said he will be watching tonight's pay-per-view as a fan because he's still on the "forced vacation" from his RAW General Manager job:

