Mick Foley Says He's Nervous For Tonight, Kurt Angle On Watching HIAC, Live WWE Now - HIAC Video

- Above is the live WWE Now preview show for Hell In a Cell with Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome talking to Becky Lynch, WWE Champion AJ Styles and RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & McIntyre.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley tweeted on being nervous to special referee tonight's Cell match between Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He tweeted:

Ok @WWE fans - this is a BIG day for me. Nervous as I should be! Biggest in-ring night in MANY years, followed by the most important stage show of my life! Tune into @WWENetwork for #HIAC & #20YearsOfHell #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/coNcNF747H — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 16, 2018

- Kurt Angle posted this Instagram video today and said he will be watching tonight's pay-per-view as a fan because he's still on the "forced vacation" from his RAW General Manager job: