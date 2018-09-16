Triple H And Stephanie McMahon On Nia Jax Receiving Award, AJ Styles Hypes HIAC Match, Natalya Art

- Above is the latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring artwork on Natalya. The video also features a special appearance by the Queen of Hearts.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles tweeted the following going into tonight's Hell In a Cell match with Samoa Joe:

I've known my opponent at #HIAC for years. I know the kind of man he is, the kind of competitor he is, and what he'll do to win. But none of that matters tonight. None of that matters once the bell rings. #AndStill — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) September 16, 2018

- Nia Jax received The Association of National Advertisers' first-ever #SeeHER Now Award at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday night. She accepted the award with her mother. Below is the announcement from WWE along with photos, and comments from Jax, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon:

Nia Jax receives A.N.A.'s #SeeHER Now Award Nia Jax received The Association of National Advertisers' #SeeHER Now Award on Saturday night. The award recognizes the obstacles and challenges that Jax has overcome while also honoring her dedication to assisting others. WWE.com congratulates Jax on this incredible accomplishment.

I am beyond proud of @NiaJaxWWE and all the work she continues to do to promote positive body image for everyone, every day. Congratulations on receiving this year's #SeeHerNow Award! You have more than earned it!!! #SeeHER @CelebrityPageTV pic.twitter.com/JmNIVdWaqm — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 16, 2018

As intense and strong her persona is in the ring, it is her personal character and drive that makes @NiaJaxWWE such an inspiration to young women everywhere. Congratulations, Nia. #SeeHER https://t.co/0dHHr9iBbg — Triple H (@TripleH) September 16, 2018

I was incredibly humbled and honored to receive the first ever #SeeHerNow Award by #SeeHer & @celebritypagetv. The #SeeHer Initiative is "championing the movement to portray women and girls accurately so that the images and roles they see in the media mirror the real world." I have always pushed the message of being true to yourself and loving the skin your in, so this initiative is dear to me, where young girls and boys can look at media and relate to the people they see, encouraging them to reach their full potential! Inclusion and representation is huge! I'm so happy that I was able to accept this award with my mother standing by my side, the woman who has always taught me to be true to myself. #NotLikeMost #SeeHer #EmmyWeekend