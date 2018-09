Brock Lesnar is currently backstage at the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view in San Antonio, Texas, according to PWInsider.

No word yet on if Lesnar will be appearing tonight but WWE is not hiding him as he's walking around in full view of everyone backstage.

This is Lesnar's first time backstage since dropping the WWE Universal Title to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Reigns is set to defend against Braun Strowman tonight, inside the Cell. Lesnar has been training for a 2019 UFC return.