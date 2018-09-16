WWE Hell In A Cell Betting Odds: One Champion Is Now An Underdog, Big Odds For Ronda Rousey

The current betting odds for WWE Hell in a Cell haven't moved much at all since initially being set weeks ago. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending the following:

We are looking at a situation where most of the defending champions are favored to retain successfully, and none more favored than Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey with astronomical odds by today's standards of -1050. To put this in perspective, the next most favored are The New Day at -400, who are defending the Smackdown Tag Team Championships against Rusev Day on the pre-show.

Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is actually now a +130 underdog against Becky Lynch. That changed very recently, as Charlotte was the favorite to win the match earlier today.

Roman Reigns is favored at -425 in his first PPV title defense as Universal Championship against longtime nemesis Braun Strowman in a Hell in a Cell. WWE Champion AJ Styles has slight odds of -155 to topple Samoa Joe once again. The Smackdown Brand's Hell in a Cell offering sees Randy Orton favored at -365 in his Cell match against Jeff Hardy.

Two married couples will compete in a mixed-tag match seeing the tandem of Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella favored at -300 against The Miz & Maryse.

One match is not offering "end of broadcast" odds as of press time so for now it's initial odds only. We do not know if this is simply a sports book oversight or if there is some other explanation. This match is the Raw Tag Team Championship bout, where Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre are slightly favored at -145 against Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins. If this match does end up having a "Dusty Finish" of any kind, we should probably take that as an indication that some type of leak or inside betting has happened.

Universal Championship – Hell in a Cell(end of broadcast ruling)

Roman Reigns (c) -425 vs Braun Strowman +305

Raw Women's Championship (end of broadcast ruling)

Ronda Rousey (c) -1050 vs Alexa Bliss +550

WWE Championship (end of broadcast ruling)

AJ Styles (c) -155 vs Samoa Joe +115

Smackdown Women's Championship (end of broadcast ruling)

Charlotte Flair (c) +140 vs Becky Lynch -180

Raw Tag Team Championship (initial ruling, no odds for end of broadcast ruling)

Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre(c) -170 vs Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose +130

Hell in a Cell (end of broadcast ruling)

Jeff Hardy +255 vs Randy Orton -365

Mixed Tag Team Match(end of broadcast ruling)

Daniel Brian & Brie Bella -300 vs The Miz & Maryse +220

Smackdown Tag Team Championship(end of pre-show ruling)

The New Day(c) -400 vs Rusev & Aiden English +280