HIAC To Open WWE Hell In A Cell, Pre-show Video For Tonight, WWE Training Female Referees (Photo)

- Above is the Kickoff pre-show for tonight's WWE Hell In a Cell event, featuring host Jonathan Coachman with SmackDown General Manager Paige, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Peter Rosenberg and David Otunga. The pre-show will also feature Rusev Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day.

- The Cell match between Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy will open tonight's pay-per-view from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

- WWE NXT referee Drake Wuertz revealed on Twitter that three new female referees were training with the brand this weekend. He tweeted this photo with Yali Sapphire, Aubrey Edwards and Beckie Phillips. Aubrey, who has used the name Gearl Hebner on the indies, actually started with NXT back in the summer. WWE's first full-time referee started back in 2017, Jessika Carr (Kennadi Brink).