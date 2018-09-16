WWE HIAC: Rusev Day Vs. The New Day (SmackDown Tag Team Title Match, Kickoff Pre-show)

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: Rusev Day vs. The New Day

Tom Phillips welcomes us to ringside as fans continue to find their seats in the arena. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Out first are SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day - Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. They take mics and do comedy, but also give props to their opponents. They go to perform a little rhyme they wrote for their opponents but Aiden English interrupts. Fans chant "Rusev Day" as English comes to the stage to do his introduction. English has a clearing-of-the-throat-off with The New Day. He then takes shots at The New Day and introduces his partner, Rusev. Out he comes with Lana as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

The bell rings and English starts off with Kofi. Woods watches from ringside. English looks to catapult Kofi but he lands on his feet. Kofi drops English and hits a double stomp for a quick pin attempt. Rusev tags in and blocks kicks. Rusev rams Kofi back into the corner. They run the ropes and Rusev catches a cross-body. Rusev unloads with knees to the gut. Rusev with a big fall-away slam for a close 2 count. The screen splits with a promo for Bliss vs. Rousey. We come back and Rusev keeps Kofi grounded now.

Kofi fights up and out but Rusev beats on him in the corner. Rusev places Kofi on the top turnbuckle and rocks him. Rusev climbs up but Kofi leaps out, nailing a big tornado DDT from the top. Big E rallies fans as English reaches for a tag. English and Big E tag in at the same time. Big E with several big belly-to-belly suplexes for a pop. Big E stands over English and dances. Big E runs the ropes and hits the big splash. Rusev tags in to make the save. Rusev with clotheslines and a big kick to Big E. Rusev with more offense and a big spin kick. Kofi runs in but Rusev takes him out. Big E comes from behind but Rusev drops him with a kick for a 2 count.

Fans chant for Rusev Day as Rusev waits for Big E. Big E avoids the Machka Kick. Rusev goes for a takedown but it's blocked. Rusev gets sent over the top but English tags in and Big E doesn't see it. Big E gets dumped over the top. English runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Big E down on the floor. English brings it back in and drops Big E on his face for a close 2 count. English goes to the top but misses a senton as Kofi tags in. They hit the big double team on English but can't get the pin. More back and forth. Kofi misses Trouble In Paradise. Rusev tags in but Kofi dumps him over the top. Kofi rocks English with a kick. Kofi runs the ropes and Big E launches him out onto Rusev but Rusev kicks him out of the air. Big E gets sent face-first into the apron. Woods checks on him.

Rusev brings Kofi back into the ring to put him away but English tags in. They have some words and Lana looks frustrated. This leads to English going to the top and hitting a diving headbutt but Kofi kicks out. English channels his inner-Rusev and applies The Accolade on Kofi. Big E runs in but Rusev nails the Machka Kick. English keeps The Accolade locked in on Kofi. Kofi breaks it as Rusev begs for the tag. Rusev runs in but gets sent to the outside by Kofi. Kofi nails Trouble In Paradise on English for the pin to retain.

Winners: The New Day

After the match, The New Day celebrates as Rusev Day shows frustration at ringside. We go to replays. The New Day continues their celebration in the ring as Rusev Day heads to the back.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Hell In A Cell. To access our full Hell In A Cell coverage, click here.