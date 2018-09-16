WWE HIAC: Becky Lynch Vs. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Women's Title Match)

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

We go to the ring and out first comes Becky Lynch. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton and Becky gets the biggest pop.

The bell rings and they lock up. They go to the mat and tangle with Gator Rolls. Flair takes Becky back down and keeps her grounded. More back and forth on the mat now. Flair goes for the leg but Becky counters. Becky drops Flair and runs the ropes. Flair goes for the leg again and tries for the Figure Four but Becky resists. Becky tries for the Dis-Arm-Her but Flair fights it. Becky keeps an arm hold applied but they were unable to get their submission finishers locked in. Becky with a 1 count. Flair kips up and takes Becky back down. Flair works on the leg and keeps Becky grounded. More back and forth in the corner now. Flair goes shoulder-first into the ring post. Becky sends Flair out to the floor and follows to drop her again. Fans pop for Becky. Becky brings it back into the ring for a 2 count.

Becky drops Flair again and continues to work on both arms. Becky with another pin attempt. Flair fights back but Becky keeps her grounded as fans chant "let's go Becky" at her. Becky keeps a hammerlock applied and Flair can't escape it. Flair fights up and out. Flair delivers a chop and more offense but Becky drops her for a 2 count. Becky with a leg drop and an elbow drop in the middle of the ring. Becky goes for another leg drop but Flair moves. Flair sends Becky face-first into the mat. Becky counters again and continues to focus on the arm. Flair kicks Becky off the apron and then into the barrier.

They trade big shots on the apron now. Becky drives the arm down into the mat but can't get the pin. Becky tries for the Dis-Arm-Her again but can't get it. Flair with a belly-to-back suplex. Fans rally for Becky again but Flair gets the upperhand. They trade shots near the corner and Flair drops Becky with a big boot. Flair goes up for a moonsault but Becky moves out of the way. Becky goes for the triangle but Flair resists. Flair powers up and nails a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count.

Flair and Lynch trade shots in the middle of the ring again as fans go along with them. Becky unloads with forearm shots. Becky drops Flair on her shoulder but Flair kicks out just in time. Fans chant Becky's name again. Becky goes to the top but misses the missile dropkick. Flair catches her and turns that into a Boston Crab. Becky makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Becky goes to the floor and slams Flair's shoulder and left arm into the ring post. Becky brings it back into the ring but Flair rolls her up for a 2 count. Becky goes right into the Dis-Arm-Her but Flair is close to the ropes. Flair goes under the bottom rope to break the hold. Becky holds it as the referee counts to 4. Becky comes right back in but Flair elbows her in the face. Flair goes for the Spear but Becky catches her and turns it into a roll-up for the win and the title.

Winner and New SmackDown Women's Champion: Becky Lynch

After the match, Flair gets emotional and looks on as Becky celebrates with the title. We go to replays. We come back and Flair is on her feet. They meet in the middle of the ring and Flair extends her hand but Becky just raises the title and talks trash in Flair's face, saying she will never get the title back from her. Becky walks off to the back as fans cheer for her. Flair looks on.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Hell In A Cell. To access our full Hell In A Cell coverage, click here.