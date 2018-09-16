Wrestling Inc.

New Champion Crowned At WWE Hell In A Cell (Photos, Video)

By Marc Middleton | September 16, 2018

Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion at tonight's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Becky is now a two-time blue brand champion. Flair won the title back in August at SummerSlam, defeating Becky and former champion Carmella in a Triple Threat.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas:











