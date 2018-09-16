WWE HIAC: Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose Vs. Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler (RAW Tag Team Title Match)

RAW Tag Team Title Match: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler

We go to the ring and Michael Cole welcomes us to the first red brand match of the night. He's joined by Renee Young and Graves. JoJo does the introductions as RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre are out first. Cole introduces some of the other international announce teams in the arena. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins is out next, followed by Dean Ambrose. The Shield members head to the ring together.

Fans chant "burn it down!" as Rollins starts off with Ziggler. They go at it and trade holds. Ziggler drops Rollins first and talks some trash while keeping control. Rollins counters and backs Ziggler into his corner. Ambrose tags in and unloads on Ziggler. Ambrose drops elbows for a 2 count. Rollins comes back in and Ziggler ends up avoiding the Stomp. Ziggler regroups with McIntyre on the outside as the referee counts. McIntyre tags in and stuns Rollins with a big shoulder tackle. McIntyre wants Ambrose to come in. Rollins tags him in and fans pop. Ambrose and McIntyre meet in the middle of the ring, heads together. McIntyre strikes first but Ambrose fires back and unloads.

Ambrose unloads with strikes to the face. Ziggler runs in with the distraction, allowing McIntyre to turn it around on Ambrose. McIntyre and Ziggler take turns on Ambrose in the corner with quick tags now. Ziggler taunts Rollins and goes back to work on Ambrose. Rollins tries to rally for Ambrose but Ziggler beats him back down and wastes some time. Ambrose counters and drops Ziggler over the top rope. Ambrose crawls for a tag and gets it. Rollins runs in and unloads on Ziggler. Rollins with a big Slingblade. Rollins knocks McIntyre off the apron. Rollins comes off the second rope but lands on his feet. Rollins drops Ziggler with a spin kick. Rollins runs the ropes for a dive but McIntyre trips him, allowing Ziggler to nail a big DDT for a 2 count.

McIntyre tags in and works Rollins around the ring. Ziggler comes back in and keeps Rollins down. Ziggler distracts the referee, allowing Drew to nail a cheap shot on Rollins. Drew tags back in for more double teaming on Rollins. Drew stops on Rollins' fingers and keeps him down, talking trash before a kick to the face. Ziggler with another tag and more offense to keep Rollins down. Ziggler drops a big elbow but Rollins kicks out at 1. Ziggler yells at Rollins, challenging him to do something. Rollins rocks Ziggler and fights back. Ziggler jumps on Rollins' back with a Sleeper hold. Rollins powers to the corner with Ziggler on his back but Ziggler rakes the eyes and stops the tag. Rollins slams Ziggler as Ambrose waits for the tag. Drew tags in and charges at Rollins but Rollins sends him to the floor. Drew comes right back in and stops the tag. Rollins and McIntyre go at it now. Drew slams Rollins on his shoulder but Ambrose breaks the pin up. Drew yells at Ambrose as he goes back to the apron.

Rollins fights out of the corner and knocks Ziggler off the apron. Drew tries to stop the tag but Rollins makes it. The referee doesn't see the tag and Ambrose is forced back out. The champions take advantage of the distraction and beat Rollins down in the corner. Ziggler tags back in and takes Rollins to the top for a superplex. Rollins blocks it and knocks Ziggler to the mat. Ziggler runs right back up but gets sent to the mat again. Drew tags in but Rollins boots him from the top. Rollins nails a Blockbuster as Ambrose waits for the tag again. Drew stops the tag but Rollins kicks him and rolls through, finally making the tag. Ambrose runs in and unloads on McIntyre, beating him down in the corner. Ziggler also gets dropped by Ambrose. Ambrose runs the ropes and clotheslines Drew. Ambrose with more offense on Drew. Drew counters a move, then Dirty Deeds. Ambrose with a 2 count off the counter. More back and forth with Ambrose getting the upperhand for another pin attempt.

Ambrose goes to the top but has to kick Ziggler away as he approaches on the apron. Ambrose goes to hit Dirty Deeds on the apron but McIntyre charges from in the ring and knocks Ambrose to the floor. Ambrose sends Drew into the ring post and Ziggler into the barrier. Ambrose brings Drew back into the ring and goes to the top. Ambrose comes off the top but Drew catches him and hits a belly-to-belly suplex into the turnbuckle. Rollins makes it back to the apron to get the tag. Ziggler and Rollins come in at the same time. Rollins launches himself to take Ziggler down. Ziggler ends up on the floor and Drew checks on him. Rollins runs the ropes for a suicide dive but the champions catch him. Ambrose runs the ropes for the dive next and he takes everyone down on the floor.

Both teams almost get counted out. Rollins counters a DDT and turns it into a Falcon Arrow for a 2 count on Ziggler. Fans chant "burn it down!" as Rollins cranks up for the Stomp. Rollins tangles with Ziggler but nails a Buckle Bomb for a 2 count as Drew breaks it up. Ambrose runs in and tangles with Drew. Drew sends him over the top. Ziggler and Rollins exchange roll-ups. Ziggler with a big Zig Zag on Rollins for a very close 2 count as fans pop big. Drew tags in and goes to double team Rollins but Ambrose pulls Ziggler out of the ring and Rollins superkicks Drew. Rollins ends up going to the top and hitting the Frogsplash to Drew's back but Drew kicks out just in time. Ambrose tags in as they take Drew to the top for a double team move. Ziggler runs in and pulls Rollins down. Rollins tosses Ziggler to the floor. Rollins ends up landing hard on the floor as Ziggler moves. Drew takes out Ambrose from the top with a clothesline. McIntyre kips up. Ziggler tags in for the double team in the corner but Ambrose fights them off. Rollins tags in as Ambrose sends Drew out of the ring, falling out with him. Rollins with a big superplex on Ziggler. Rollins holds it and goes for the Falcon Arrow but Drew runs in with a Claymore Kick to Rollins. Ziggler covers Rollins for the pin to retain.

Winners: Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler

After the match, Drew gets up and grabs the titles while Ziggler is still down with Rollins. Drew helps Ziggler up as we go to replays. Drew carries Ziggler up the ramp on his shoulder as Ziggler's music plays. We see Braun Strowman backstage watching the match, smiling. Mick Foley appears and Braun asks what he wants. Foley says they need to have a little talk. Foley goes on about how the Cell will change Braun's life but no matter how chaotic it gets, Foley needs Braun to respect his authority. Braun says all Foley needs to do is stay out of his way and count the pin. Braun goes on and says Foley does not want a monster problem. Foley calls it a good talk and walks off.

