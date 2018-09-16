WWE HIAC: The Miz And Maryse Vs. Daniel Bryan And Brie Bella

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

We go to the ring and out first comes Maryse with her own theme. The Miz is out next. The It Couple heads to the ring together. Brie Bella is out first for her team. Daniel Bryan is out next and they head to the ring together as fans chant "yes!" with them.

Brie wants to start the match and Maryse stares her down. Brie charges but Maryse jumps to her corner and avoids it. Maryse tags Miz in. Bryan tags in and they size each other up. Maryse provides a cheap distraction from the apron, allowing Miz to deck Bryan and unload on him. Miz drops Bryan in the corner and plays to the crowd for boos. Bryan avoids a move and runs the ropes for a clothesline to drop Miz. Bryan mounts Miz in the corner and rocks him as fans count along. More back and forth. Bryan goes for the Yes Lock but Miz avoids it and goes to the floor for a breather.

Miz taunts Bryan from the outside. Bryan tags in Brie, which brings in Maryse. Brie charges but Maryse immediately tags in Miz, which brings Bryan back in. Maryse stop to pose on her way out. Bryan catches a kick and hits the Dragonscrew leg whip to bring Miz back down. Bryan rocks Miz again but they run the ropes and Miz connects with a knee to the gut. Miz taunts Brie before hitting the corner dropkick on Bryan. Miz with a second corner dropkick while mocking Bryan. Miz mocks the "yes!" chant and hits the flying corner clothesline next. Miz goes to the top but Bryan cuts him off and Miz falls down. Bryan rocks Miz in the corner now. Bryan climbs up for a super hurricanrana and Miz goes down.

Bryan leads a "yes!" chant as he waits for Miz to get up. Miz dodges the flying knee and rolls Bryan up for a 2 count. Bryan turns that into the Yes Lock but Maryse runs in to break it up. Brie chases Maryse around the ring and back in. The referee stops Brie. Miz takes advantage of the distraction but can't hit the Skull Crushing Finale as Bryan rolls him up for a 2 count. Bryan with "yes!" kicks in the corner and a corner dropkick. He goes for another corner dropkick but lands on his head as Miz moves out of the way. Miz keeps Bryan grounded and works him over, forcing Brie to watch. Brie tries to rally the crowd. Bryan fights out but Miz hits the backbreaker/neckbreaker combo for a 2 count.

Miz with shoulder thrusts in the corner now, followed by the "yes!" kicks as fans chant "no!" at him. Miz drops Bryan in the corner and goes back to taunting Brie. They end up top but Bryan counters and fights back, headbutting Miz to the mat. Bryan stands straight up and goes for the diving headbutt but Miz moves out of the way. Bryan crawls for a tag to Brie. Miz grabs his leg and goes to punching on the back of his head. Miz gets knocked over the top to the floor. Bryan crawls for the tag and in comes Brie, which brings Maryse in. Maryse hesitates and in comes Miz to get in between them. Brie punches Miz and beats on him against the ropes. Brie runs the ropes and baseball slides between Miz's legs, knocking Maryse back on the floor. Brie slams Maryse's head over and over into the announce table. Bryan sends Miz to the floor and nails the flying knee from the apron. A big "yes!" chant starts up now.

Miz counters and whips Bryan into the barrier. Brie returns to the ring and tackles Maryse. Brie with a missile dropkick from the second rope for a 2 count as Miz breaks the pin up. Bryan runs back in and beats Miz into the corner. Bryan yells at Miz in his face. They now have Miz and Maryse on their knees in the middle of the ring. Brie and Bryan deliver "yes!" kicks to their opponents while fans chant with them. Miz and Maryse duck to avoid the final kicks, rolling to the floor. It looks like they're about to walk out on the match. Brie and Bryan run after them and club them from behind. Brie brings Maryse back into the ring. Brie calls for Brie Mode. She sends Maryse into the rope for the knee to the face. Maryse accidentally knocks Miz out of the ring. Brie tries to take advantage with a roll-up but Maryse turns that pin attempt around and pins Brie for the win.

Winners: The Miz and Maryse

