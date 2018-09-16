Brock Lesnar Returns At WWE Hell In A Cell, Main Event Ends With No Winner, More (Photos, Videos)

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE TV during the main event of tonight's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view in San Antonio, TX.

During the Cell match between Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Lesnar hit the ring and destroyed both competitors. Paul Heyman sprayed something into the eyes of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, taking out the special referee. The match ended in a No Contest and the pay-per-view went off the air with Strowman and Reigns laid out in the middle of the ring.

The match also saw interference from Dean Ambrose, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and RAW Tag Team Champions Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler, who fought on top of the Cell. Ziggler and Rollins crashed through an announce table from the side of the Cell.

No word yet on what's next for Lesnar but there's speculation on Lesnar vs. Strowman vs. Reigns for the title taking place at the October 6 WWE Super Show-Down event. WWE has not announced that match as of this writing but Lesnar is still due a rematch from when he lost the title to Reigns at SummerSlam.

It's been reported that Lesnar was focused on training for his 2019 UFC return and that the door was open for him to return to WWE as officials did want him back. There's also no word yet on what his current contract status is with WWE but we will keep you updated.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's HIAC main event: