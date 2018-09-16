Randy Orton Posts Graphic Photos Of WWE Hell In A Cell Injuries

Randy Orton took to Instagram after defeating Jeff Hardy in the Cell opener at tonight's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view and revealed a nasty looking wound that he suffered towards the end of the match.

Orton wrote, "No matter the outcome, they say you lose a small piece of yourself when you enter #HIAC @wwe"

Orton also revealed a photo of several welts on his back.

Orton then took to Twitter and commented on winning the match, which was his 7th inside the Cell. You can see all three of Orton's posts below: