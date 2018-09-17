What's Next For Samoa Joe Vs. AJ Styles, WWE Stars Congratulate Becky Lynch, The Marine 6 Trailer

- Above is the new trailer for WWE Studios' "The Marine 6: Close Quarters." The movie stars WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, The Miz and new SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and will be released on Digital & Blu-ray Tuesday, November 13.

- There should be a stipulation announced soon for the match between Samoa Joe and WWE Champion AJ Styles at the October 6 WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia. Joe vs. Styles at Hell In a Cell ended in controversy as Styles pinned Joe for the win but it was later revealed on a replay that Styles tapped out to Joe's Coquina Clutch right before the pin. Joe complained to SmackDown General Manager Paige and she said there must be a winner in their match at Super Show-Down. Joe mentioned wanting no disqualifications.

- Hell In a Cell also saw Becky Lynch defeat Charlotte Flair to become a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion. Below are Twitter comments from Becky along with congratulatory tweets from WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Sami Zayn, Sheamus, Mandy Rose, Tamina Snuka, Killian Dain, Peyton Royce, Naomi and WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall:

