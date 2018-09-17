Security Takes "All In" Fan Sign And "Boo The Woo" Fan Sign At WWE Hell In A Cell (Photos)

Security confiscated at least two fan signs at Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Twitter user @adam4L revealed that security took his sign related to the big All In indie event. The sign read, "I'M ONLY HERE CAUSE ALL IN SOLD OUT!"

Adam wrote the following on Twitter, "Had the hotel and rental car booked but @ALL_IN_2018 sold out so quick, so I had to settle with HIAC and they didn't let me in with my sign lol"

Security also confiscated a sign made by Twitter user @kimberlasskick, a fan of new SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The sign was a knock at former champion Charlotte Flair and read like this, "Boo The Woo."

You can see both signs below:

Security doesn't want us to Boo the Woo ???? #WWEHIAC pic.twitter.com/z73IKts32p — Kim (@kimberlasskick) September 16, 2018