Ronda Rousey Post-HIAC Video, Triple H & Stephanie McMahon With Cleatus, Bobby Heenan, Jim Cornette

- Above is new video of RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey talking to Mike Rome after her win over Alexa Bliss at WWE Hell In a Cell. Rousey says she never doubted the result of the match because she doesn't prepare for failure. Rousey, who says she wasn't 100% going into the match, also talks about how h er mother made her run laps with a broken toe years ago, which prepared her for battles in her career. "I don't know if I've ever fought 100%, let's be honest," Rousey said.

- Jim Cornette turns 57 years old today while former nWo member Masahiro Chono turns 55 and former WWE star Bill "The Goon" Irwin turns 64.

- Today marks 1 year since WWE Hall of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan passed away from organ failure due to complications from throat cancer. Heenan was 72.

See Also Fox VP On Why WWE SmackDown Deal Is Really Unique Opportunity For Them, One Big Benefit Of The Deal

- As seen below, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon posed with Fox Sports mascot Cleatus this weekend to promote SmackDown coming to Fox in October 2019 on Friday nights.