Ronda Rousey Post-HIAC Video, Triple H & Stephanie McMahon With Cleatus, Bobby Heenan, Jim Cornette

- Above is new video of RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey talking to Mike Rome after her win over Alexa Bliss at WWE Hell In a Cell. Rousey says she never doubted the result of the match because she doesn't prepare for failure. Rousey, who says she wasn't 100% going into the match, also talks about how h er mother made her run laps with a broken toe years ago, which prepared her for battles in her career. "I don't know if I've ever fought 100%, let's be honest," Rousey said.
- Jim Cornette turns 57 years old today while former nWo member Masahiro Chono turns 55 and former WWE star Bill "The Goon" Irwin turns 64.
- Today marks 1 year since WWE Hall of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan passed away from organ failure due to complications from throat cancer. Heenan was 72.
- As seen below, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon posed with Fox Sports mascot Cleatus this weekend to promote SmackDown coming to Fox in October 2019 on Friday nights.
399? 385? Who's counting?— Triple H (@TripleH) September 15, 2018
Fox's Cletus is!!
Get ready...
October 4, 2019: the game changes. #SDLive @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/383WT0WMNb