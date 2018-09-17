WWE Posts Jeff Hardy Update, Becky Lynch Says She's Extremely Satisfied (Video), Fans On WWE HIAC

- Above is backstage video of new SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch talking to Kayla Braxton after her win over Charlotte Flair at WWE Hell In a Cell last night.

"I'm extremely satisfied," Becky said. "I went out there with the goal in mind to prove Charlotte Flair that I am the better woman. Tonight, I proved that I am the better woman. When Charlotte Flair wasn't on SmackDown Live, I was the Women's Champion. And when I acted like Charlotte Flair isn't an obstacle in the way, then I'm the SmackDown Women's Champion. And last week she came out there and she said, 'Becky you know it's easier to talk the talk than to walk the walk.' Well, tonight I talked the talk and I walked the walk. I said I would and I did."

- As noted, Jeff Hardy lost his first-ever match inside the Hell In a Cell structure to Randy Orton in last night's opener. WWE released this post-show storyline update on Hardy:

Jeff Hardy medical update Following his brutal Hell in a Cell Match against Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy was tended to by EMTs at ringside. Cathy Kelley then reported on Instagram that Hardy complained of severe abdominal pains backstage, prompting WWE medical personnel to have him transported to a local medical facility. Michael Cole later reported that Hardy began coughing up blood while en route to the facility. Once that subsided, Cathy Kelley went on to report that Hardy would be kept overnight for further observation.

- WWE issued this Twitter poll after Hell In a Cell to ask which match was the fan favorite out of Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Miz and Maryse's win over Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, Randy Orton's win over Jeff Hardy or WWE Champion AJ Styles' win over Samoa Joe. As of this writing with 27,875 voted, 41% voted for Orton vs. Hardy while 30% voted for the main event and 23% voted for Joe vs. Styles.