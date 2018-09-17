AJ Styles Talks Hell In A Cell Controversy (Video), WWE Posts Dolph Ziggler Update, Women's Division

- Above is video of Kayla Braxton talking to WWE Champion AJ Styles after his controversial win over Samoa Joe at last night's Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. As noted, a replay revealed that AJ was tapping to the Coquina Clutch right before the referee counted AJ's three count on Joe. SmackDown General Manager Paige then announced that there must be a winner in the Joe vs. Styles match at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia, indicating a stipulation will be announced soon.

"What is the outcome, right? That I'm still the champion, that's the outcome," Styles told Braxton. "How do I feel? I feel like I just went to war. In the end, I am still the WWE Champion."

Styles also commented on Paige saying there must be a winner at SSD. He said, "Clear winner, so what? No count outs, no submissions, anything goes, that kind of deal? There has to be a clear winner? Good. I like that."

- WWE posted the following storyline update on RAW Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler after he fell off the side of the Cell with WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins during the main event of last night's Hell In a Cell main event between Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Dolph Ziggler medical update After falling off the side of the Hell in a Cell structure during Roman Reigns' Universal Championship Match against Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler was looked at by WWE medical personnel, but he refused to go to a local medical facility. Instead, he left the AT&T Center with Drew McIntyre.

