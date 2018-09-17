The Miz Sports Shiner From Brie Bella (Video), Mike Kanellis On Being Sober, Curt Hawkins Collection

- Above is video of The Miz and Maryse bragging about their win over Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella at WWE Hell In a Cell last night. Miz also shows off a shiner from Brie and says she hits harder than Bryan. Cathy Kelley appears and Miz tells her that the win proved they are superior to Bryan and Brie.

- The "Curt Hawkins: Nothing To Lose" Collection goes live on the WWE Network today. Hawkins hosts the Collection that features more than 20 videos with a look at major losses in WWE history. The Collection starts with Hawkins looking at his most recent WWE TV win from almost two years ago. Below is the Collection synopsis, courtesy of WWENetworkNews.com:

"In life, everyone loses. But, with over 200 straight losses, no one has learned more from losing than Curt Hawkins. Join the self-proclaimed 'Prince Of Queens' for a unique look at some of the most devastating losses in the history of WWE to see why all these setbacks simply present an opportunity to get better. So, when you feel down, pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and learn why there's no shame in defeat when there's nothing to lose."

- Mike Kanellis took to Instagram on Sunday and posted the following to mark 14 months sober:

The other day marked 14 months sober. Sometimes I look back and beat myself up for letting my life spiral out of control. What would life have looked like if I just put down those painkillers? What could I have accomplished if my only thoughts weren't about pills? But then I remember the hard times make you who you are. It defines whether you are willing to give up or fight. And it also gives you the confidence to remember, that even though life seems tough right now, I survived addiction. Life cannot defeat me. I have a lot to be thankful for, my beautiful wife who saved my life. My perfect baby girl, who reminds me everyday is a blessing. I'm thankful for @wwe, who stuck by me, when they had every right not too. I've turned my addiction into an obsession. An obsession to be the best me everyday. The best father, the best husband, the best friend and the best employee. Not everyday is unicorns and rainbows, but I try to tell myself it doesn't have to be. You survived addiction, you are a bad MOFO!