Becky Lynch Championship Photo Shoot Video, Natalya On Teaming With Kevin Owens For WWE MMC, WWE TLC

- Above is video from Becky Lynch's first photo shoot as SmackDown Women's Champion.

- Natalya's latest Calgary Sun column is now online at this link and looks at tag teams such as The Hart Foundation along with her previous partnerships with The Great Khali and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for Mixed Match Challenge season 1, and her upcoming team with Kevin Owens for MMC season 2. She wrote the following on teaming with Owens for the competition that kicks off this week:

"When I found out I'd be teaming up with Kevin, I asked myself, "What do we have in common?" I realized a few things: we both are from Canada, are very family oriented, have competed around the world before ever coming to WWE, are inspired by Owen Hart, have a spoiled Persian cat who we shamelessly Facetime on the weekends, both like to powerbomb our opponents and we both enjoy poutine. That was a mouthful!

Well, maybe we aren't as different as we thought! I'm excited to see what we bring out of one another as we team up for the new season of Mixed Match Challenge. I know one thing for sure, both of our cats will be watching live on Facebook Watch."

- WWE released these promos with Naomi and hometown star Bayley to encourage fans to sign-up to be notified of the upcoming pre-sale for the WWE TLC pay-per-view. TLC takes place on December 16 in San Jose, California at the SAP Center. The arena is currently advertising a match that is also advertised for WWE Super Show-Down on October 6 - Braun Strowman and RAW Tag Team Champions Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler vs. The Shield.

Become a verified fan and get da best seats for #WWETLC! https://t.co/rXdpIv2b7S Can't wait to see you in San Jose on December 16th for #WWETLC! pic.twitter.com/vr5l5hmvxG — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 14, 2018