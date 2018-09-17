Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's WWE Return And Hell In A Cell Main Event Finish

Brock Lesnar made a surprise return to WWE during the main event of last night's WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view in San Antonio, TX. Dave Meltzer noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Lesnar is scheduled to wrestle at the upcoming WWE show in Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 2nd.

Lesnar destroyed Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns during their Hell In A Cell match, which resulted in the match ending in a draw. The pay-per-view went off the air with Strowman and Reigns laid out in the ring. Meltzer noted that the non-finish was always the plan for the match, and the deal with Lesnar was something that had been in the works for a little while and was not put together at the last minute.

It was noted that Lesnar is still scheduled to fight UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier early next year. In addition to Lesnar wrestling at the Saudi Arabia event, Shawn Michaels is expected to come out of retirement at the show for a tag team match.