Video: Fans Lash Out After WWE Hell In A Cell Main Event

Fans were not happy after last night's WWE Hell In A Cell main event, as seen in the video above. During the main event match between Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar appeared and destroyed both men, which resulted in the match ending in a no contest. The pay-per-view went off the air with Strowman and Reigns laid out in the ring.

After the pay-per-view went off the air, fans booed and chanted "this is bulls--t" as Reigns and Strowman laid in the ring.

The no-contest was a first for a "Hell In A Cell" match on pay-per-view since the match was created in 1997. There was one other "Hell In A Cell" match that resulted in a no-contest between Mankind (Mick Foley) and Kane, however that was on an episode of RAW in August of 1998.

